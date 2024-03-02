Serco Group plc (SRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Serco Group Price Performance

LON SRP opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.64. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.10 ($2.45).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.