Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 6,447 Shares

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,447 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $61,955.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,509,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,829,341.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Shares of SRG stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after buying an additional 471,047 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,245,000 after acquiring an additional 47,740 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 785,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRG

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.