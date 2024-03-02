Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Down 6.3%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 246,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 698,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SVC

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.