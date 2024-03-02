Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,943.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,943.67 ($37.34).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.05) to GBX 2,950 ($37.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Shell news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.63) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($578,137.29). 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,494.50 ($31.64) on Friday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,801 ($35.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,480.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,538.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,844.44%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

