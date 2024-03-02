Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,476,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 194.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

