Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,535 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average is $131.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

