Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 5,274 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
TTD stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 233.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk
In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
