Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $591.35 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $350.58 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $535.66 and a 200 day moving average of $505.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

