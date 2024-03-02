Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $391,000 in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Wolfspeed by 4.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 5.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

