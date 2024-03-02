Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $445,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

