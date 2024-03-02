Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MTCH opened at $35.91 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

