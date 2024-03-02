Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 6,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

