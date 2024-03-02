Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 374 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $140.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

