Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.30 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

