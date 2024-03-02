Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

