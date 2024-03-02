Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after buying an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.63. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEA

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.