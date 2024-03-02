Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

