Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $410,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 764.9% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 150,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,637,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,258,000 after acquiring an additional 382,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 332,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.