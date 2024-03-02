Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $477,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Get Our Latest Report on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.