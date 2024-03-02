Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $59,634,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.03.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

