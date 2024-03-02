Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE SHG opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

