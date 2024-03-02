Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Expands By 26.7%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AGF Management Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.90.
About AGF Management
