Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Expands By 26.7%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGF Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Get AGF Management alerts:

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.