Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Grows By 55.6%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.17%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

