Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Drops By 46.7%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 18.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.44. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,832,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

