Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Increases By 23.2%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
