Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Increases By 23.2%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

