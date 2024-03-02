Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Increases By 28.7%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.61 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

