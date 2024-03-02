Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Declines By 55.8%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 89,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $5.63 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

