Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Drops By 17.1%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mercurity Fintech Price Performance

NASDAQ MFH opened at $2.97 on Friday. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

