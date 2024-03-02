Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Drops By 17.1%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mercurity Fintech Price Performance
NASDAQ MFH opened at $2.97 on Friday. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.
About Mercurity Fintech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercurity Fintech
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.