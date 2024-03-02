Short Interest in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Increases By 33.1%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 9,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after buying an additional 3,208,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.