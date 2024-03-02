Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Rises By 120.0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
XOMA Price Performance
XOMA stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.
XOMA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.