Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Rises By 120.0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMA stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

