Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Increases By 91.7%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Yamaha Stock Performance
Shares of Yamaha stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Yamaha has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.
Yamaha Company Profile
