Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Increases By 91.7%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yamaha Stock Performance

Shares of Yamaha stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Yamaha has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.