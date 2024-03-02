Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Declines By 62.5%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of YZCAY opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. Yankuang Energy Group has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

About Yankuang Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.