SI-BONE’s (SIBN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $468,015.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $468,015.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,039.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

