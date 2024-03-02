Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07, reports. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $17.17 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after buying an additional 2,002,423 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $21,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 1,762,048 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,520,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,012,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

