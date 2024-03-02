Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $153.11.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

