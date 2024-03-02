Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Critical Comparison

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Oxus Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.24 billion 2.82 $133.57 million $1.31 26.83 Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -41.33

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 10.66% 9.95% 7.37% Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Oxus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Simply Good Foods and Oxus Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 2 6 0 2.75 Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. Given Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Oxus Acquisition on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites, chocolatey coated peanut candies, and coconutty caramel candy bars under Atkins Endulge brand name.It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including questnutrition.com, atkins.com, amazon.com and others. The Simply Good Foods Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Oxus Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.