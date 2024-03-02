SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SJW Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,137,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 279,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Further Reading

