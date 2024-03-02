SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $542.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 4.30. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $172,282.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,985 shares of company stock worth $4,388,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

