Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 861,588 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $145,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.