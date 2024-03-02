SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.05

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 14671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 26,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,811,000 after purchasing an additional 942,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

