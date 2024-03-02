SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Announces Earnings Results

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 8,707.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. SoundHound AI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 18.7 %
Shares of SOUN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
