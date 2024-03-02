SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Announces Earnings Results

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 8,707.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. SoundHound AI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.