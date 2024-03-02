SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) PT Raised to $5.80 at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $5.80 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.26.

SOUN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 8,707.83% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

