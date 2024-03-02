Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDE. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.22.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.56. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.