SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Lifted by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after buying an additional 1,656,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,303 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,555,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $41.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.