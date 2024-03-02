SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $9,534,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

GLD stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $193.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.46.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

