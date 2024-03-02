SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.00

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 2243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. The company has a market cap of $680.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

