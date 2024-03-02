SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.35

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 94196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 449.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 197,574 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 477,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 159,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

