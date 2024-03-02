Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 233 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.88. The firm has a market cap of £941.62 million, a PE ratio of 4,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.63) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.74) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

