Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Spire Stock Performance

SR opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. Spire has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after buying an additional 396,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,968,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 126.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after buying an additional 1,951,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

