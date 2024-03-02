Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,914 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Splunk worth $34,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

